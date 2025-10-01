Interfax-Ukraine
Sister of the King of Great Britain Princess Anne arrives in Kyiv - media

The sister of the King of Great Britain, Princess Anne, has made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska, and discussing support from the UK, Sky News has reported.

"The King’s sister visited the capital Kyiv on Tuesday at the request of the Foreign Office to express solidarity with the children and families who have experienced the horrors of the Russian invasion. The Princess met with Mr Zelenskyy to discuss Britain’s support for Ukraine and its continued resistance," Sky News said on Wednesday.

It is noted that Anne’s secret visit, which was not previously announced for security reasons, took place just two days after Russian air strikes in Kyiv killed at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, and injured at least 70 others. Together with Olena Zelenska, Princess Anne honored the memory of the fallen children by leaving a teddy bear at the memorial. Ms. Zelenska also left a bear as a sign of respect. Princess Anne also visited the Children’s Rights Protection Center and spoke with families and veterans.

According to Buckingham Palace, the purpose of her trip was to draw attention to the traumatic experiences of children living on the front lines.

The Ukrainian side did not announce the visit in advance.

