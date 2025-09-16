Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:21 16.09.2025

Russian shells Sumy region 97 times during day, injuring 9 residents – Hryhorov

At least nine civilians in the Sumy region were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers over the past day, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hrihorov has said.

"Six people were injured in the Trostyanets community: a 75-year-old woman, men aged 40 and 51, a 16-year-old boy, a 30-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy (he was provided with assistance on the spot). In the Yunakivska community, a 69-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were injured when a drone hit a car. In the Sumy community, a 29-year-old woman was injured when an enemy UAV was shot down," Hryhorov said on Telegram.

He said a total of 97 shellings were recorded in 51 settlements in 17 communities of the region, adding that 59 people were evacuated from the border area over the past day.

Hryhorov also reported that the enemy launched a massive strike on the outskirts of the Sumy community with strike UAVs on Tuesday morning, at least five hits were recorded in the Zarichny district of of the region.

