Trump on Zelenskyy-Putin talks to end war: We need to get them together and do it

Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

U.S. President Donald Trump has again announced his intention to organize a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

At a meeting with U.S. generals and admirals on Tuesday, trump said that only one war left that needs to be resolved, and the United States must resolve it with Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy; to get them together and do it, he added.

He also reported on the U.S. modernization of its nuclear weapons, expressing the hope that they will never be needed, and on plans to modernize the U.S. submarine fleet, noting that the U.S. still remains a leader in this area, ahead of Russia and China.

Trump said next year, we will spend a trillion dollars on the U.S. military, which is the largest amount in the history of the country.

As reported, Trump in August announced his intention to hold a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy after bilateral talks between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders. Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready for both bilateral and trilateral meetings, "and if the Russians are not ready for this – we are asking for tariffs, we are asking for additional sanctions, tariff steps from the United States, because it will really work."

After that, Trump said that, in his opinion, Putin does not want to meet with Zelenskyy because he does not like the latter. Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that Putin is afraid of negotiations and appears abroad only to buy time for murders, pretending to seek diplomacy.