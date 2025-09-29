Ukraine's long-range capabilities and challenges with manufacturers discussed at technology Staff HQ meeting – NSDC secretary

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov reported that the technology meeting on Ukraine's long-range capabilities, previously announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was chaired by the head of state.

"We heard reports from military personnel on the Defense Forces' needs for drones and missiles, their effectiveness, and ways to improve their performance. The Ministry of Defense reported on the status of contract signing and execution, the level of funding, and the actual provision of the army. We also discussed problematic issues with Ukrainian state-owned and private manufacturers: the production and supply of components, the launch of new production facilities, the opening of factories, and the expansion of export opportunities," Umerov wrote in a Telegram post on Monday.

Following the meeting, specific tasks were adopted for the executors and oversight of their implementation was established, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council reported.

As reported, the Ukrainian president had previously announced such a deployment. "There are good results in our long-range capabilities. Ukraine is defending itself fairly, and this is noticeable on Russian territory. We are preparing a technological deployment, which will largely focus on Ukraine's long-range capabilities, specifically the production of various types of drones and missiles," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He noted that he had spoken with manufacturers on Sunday, "as a result, there will now be specific instructions for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the military."

In turn, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov stated that in preparation for the technological meeting, work is underway on new contracts that will meet the army's needs. "We are working on new contracts, army needs for this year and next, as well as programs implemented jointly with international partners – from ammunition to long-range systems. The National Security and Defense Council coordinates these processes to ensure that every decision quickly turns into production, delivery, and results at the front," he wrote.