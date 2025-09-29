Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:27 29.09.2025

Ukraine asking other countries to join in creating registry of abducted Ukrainian children

Ukraine asking other countries to join in creating registry of abducted Ukrainian children
Many of the 40 countries that participated in the UN General Assembly summit on the return of children abducted by Russia will join in creating a registry of these children – “thanks to their economic ties and intelligence services, they will find and populate this registry with real data,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“At the UN General Assembly, there was an important meeting – a summit on bringing our children home. We need a clear registry of these children, and we are working on it. It’s extremely difficult to find any information inside Russia about where our children are, while some are in temporarily occupied territories, and thousands have been forcibly removed to Russia. This is a top-priority task. And Ukraine won’t be able to do this alone,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the countries participating in the event. “Over 40 countries attended the meeting. Thanks to their networks, economic links, and intelligence services, many countries will help uncover and fill the registry with actual data. That is the first item we agreed on,” Zelenskyy stressed.

“I’m convinced this is the toughest issue. The war will end, and some questions will be resolved, but the issue of the children, unfortunately, is not a matter of days or months. It will take years. I’m sorry to have to say that, but when we’re talking about thousands, tens of thousands of children, whom Russia hid by one means or another – all of which were clearly illegal – finding them is extremely difficult,” Zelenskyy noted.

