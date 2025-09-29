Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:09 29.09.2025

Russia fails to divide Europe even with its reps on European continent – ​​Zelenskyy

1 min read
Russia fails to divide Europe even with its reps on European continent – ​​Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the unity of partner countries the main weapon the aggressor fears, and noted Russia's attempts to strike at it by involving unnamed European countries.

“The number one weapon any aggressor truly fears – in this case, Russia and Putin – is unity. That is our strongest weapon. Even though they tried to use certain representatives, even on the European continent, to drive a wedge – to undermine European unity and even split the EU itself – Russia failed to divide most countries. That is why we are strong, and that’s why Ukraine has such support,” Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post on Monday following the Warsaw Security Forum.

Tags: #zelenskyy #russia

MORE ABOUT

18:29 29.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Tragedy of Babyn Yar is example of why today the world cannot stand aside, silently observing Russia’s aggression

Zelenskyy: Tragedy of Babyn Yar is example of why today the world cannot stand aside, silently observing Russia’s aggression

17:59 29.09.2025
Zelenskyy stresses importance of US participation in joint response to Russian drones over NATO countries

Zelenskyy stresses importance of US participation in joint response to Russian drones over NATO countries

17:27 29.09.2025
Ukraine asking other countries to join in creating registry of abducted Ukrainian children

Ukraine asking other countries to join in creating registry of abducted Ukrainian children

17:21 29.09.2025
Zelenskyy: We would very much like Poland to join PURL program

Zelenskyy: We would very much like Poland to join PURL program

20:55 26.09.2025
Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

17:08 26.09.2025
Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

15:38 25.09.2025
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

14:29 25.09.2025
Zelenskyy discusses front-line situation and air defense with US congressional delegation

Zelenskyy discusses front-line situation and air defense with US congressional delegation

13:30 25.09.2025
Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

13:26 25.09.2025
Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy stresses importance of US participation in joint response to Russian drones over NATO countries

EU leaders to discuss Wall of drones at summits in October

European Commissioner Kos on 3-day visit to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive

Zelenskyy: Russia fails to destabilize Moldova

LATEST

Ukraine and defense on agenda of informal EU summit

Dpty Head of President’s Office Mykyta discusses logistics infrastructure development with European Commissioner Kos in Zakarpattia

Ukraine's long-range capabilities and challenges with manufacturers discussed at technology Staff HQ meeting – NSDC secretary

Ukraine expecting Swedish Gripen fighter jets

Russia officially withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture

Sybiha: We really expect decisive steps towards full use of Russian assets

Over 1 mln explosives defused in Ukraine since Feb 2022

Cabinet allows Ukrenergo to adjust terms of existing contracts to rules of IFIs

European parliamentarians witness Russia's air strike on Kyiv - head of Verkhovna Rada сommittee on Ukraine's шntegration into EU

Ukrainian MFA, on anniversary of Baby Yar massacre: Aggressor must be stopped as the evil doesn’t retreat on its own

AD
AD