Russia fails to divide Europe even with its reps on European continent – ​​Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the unity of partner countries the main weapon the aggressor fears, and noted Russia's attempts to strike at it by involving unnamed European countries.

“The number one weapon any aggressor truly fears – in this case, Russia and Putin – is unity. That is our strongest weapon. Even though they tried to use certain representatives, even on the European continent, to drive a wedge – to undermine European unity and even split the EU itself – Russia failed to divide most countries. That is why we are strong, and that’s why Ukraine has such support,” Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post on Monday following the Warsaw Security Forum.