EU leaders to discuss Wall of drones at summits in October

European Union leaders will discuss the creation of a Wall of drones at summits in October.

The announcement was made in Brussels on Monday by European Commissioner Thomas Rainier, who spoke about the next step to be taken following the meeting of defense ministers from the EU's Eastern Front, Ukraine, and NATO, which took place on Friday under the chairmanship of European Commissioner for Defense Andris Kubilius.

Having stated the urgency of implementing the project, Rainier reported that the past meeting was “was a productive initial exchange indeed where we learned also a lot from Ukraine's capabilities when it comes to the drone war.” “Now in terms of next steps, indeed now this needs to be discussed with the other member states in a broader format. This will be done in October in the framework of the council summits that will take place,” he said.

The representative confirmed that Kubilius had previously spoken of one year as the time it would take to implement the Drone Wall. “We need to be realistic. Now we will work hand in hand with our member states to make sure that we can make this happen,” Rainer added.

He expressed the opinion that the informal meeting of the European Council, which will take place in Copenhagen on October 1, “will be also an opportunity to listen to member states so that we can advance the work on this roadmap for further discussion later this month.”

The formal meeting of the European Council is scheduled for October 23-24.