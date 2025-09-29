Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:28 29.09.2025

EU leaders to discuss Wall of drones at summits in October

2 min read
EU leaders to discuss Wall of drones at summits in October

European Union leaders will discuss the creation of a Wall of drones at summits in October.

The announcement was made in Brussels on Monday by European Commissioner Thomas Rainier, who spoke about the next step to be taken following the meeting of defense ministers from the EU's Eastern Front, Ukraine, and NATO, which took place on Friday under the chairmanship of European Commissioner for Defense Andris Kubilius.

Having stated the urgency of implementing the project, Rainier reported that the past meeting was “was a productive initial exchange indeed where we learned also a lot from Ukraine's capabilities when it comes to the drone war.” “Now in terms of next steps, indeed now this needs to be discussed with the other member states in a broader format. This will be done in October in the framework of the council summits that will take place,” he said.

The representative confirmed that Kubilius had previously spoken of one year as the time it would take to implement the Drone Wall. “We need to be realistic. Now we will work hand in hand with our member states to make sure that we can make this happen,” Rainer added.

He expressed the opinion that the informal meeting of the European Council, which will take place in Copenhagen on October 1, “will be also an opportunity to listen to member states so that we can advance the work on this roadmap for further discussion later this month.”

The formal meeting of the European Council is scheduled for October 23-24.

Tags: #discussion #eu #wall_of_drones

MORE ABOUT

20:29 29.09.2025
Ukraine and defense on agenda of informal EU summit

Ukraine and defense on agenda of informal EU summit

16:55 29.09.2025
European parliamentarians witness Russia's air strike on Kyiv - head of Verkhovna Rada сommittee on Ukraine's шntegration into EU

European parliamentarians witness Russia's air strike on Kyiv - head of Verkhovna Rada сommittee on Ukraine's шntegration into EU

16:31 29.09.2025
EU may restrict travel of Russian diplomats in Europe – media

EU may restrict travel of Russian diplomats in Europe – media

20:14 26.09.2025
Sybiha, in response to Szijjártó's message, states about degradation of Hungarian govt, its open work for Russia against Europe

Sybiha, in response to Szijjártó's message, states about degradation of Hungarian govt, its open work for Russia against Europe

12:22 25.09.2025
EU preparing to end temporary protection for Ukrainians

EU preparing to end temporary protection for Ukrainians

19:59 24.09.2025
EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

19:07 23.09.2025
European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

18:53 23.09.2025
Trump: EU has to cease all energy purchases from Russia

Trump: EU has to cease all energy purchases from Russia

14:13 23.09.2025
Slovakia, Poland seek farmer protection fund against Ukrainian agricultural products

Slovakia, Poland seek farmer protection fund against Ukrainian agricultural products

13:01 23.09.2025
Three-quarters of Ukrainians support EU accession - TI poll

Three-quarters of Ukrainians support EU accession - TI poll

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy stresses importance of US participation in joint response to Russian drones over NATO countries

European Commissioner Kos on 3-day visit to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive

Zelenskyy: Russia fails to destabilize Moldova

Ukraine surrounds enemy units on Dobropillia axis

LATEST

Dpty Head of President’s Office Mykyta discusses logistics infrastructure development with European Commissioner Kos in Zakarpattia

Ukraine's long-range capabilities and challenges with manufacturers discussed at technology Staff HQ meeting – NSDC secretary

Ukraine expecting Swedish Gripen fighter jets

Russia officially withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture

Zelenskyy: Tragedy of Babyn Yar is example of why today the world cannot stand aside, silently observing Russia’s aggression

Sybiha: We really expect decisive steps towards full use of Russian assets

Over 1 mln explosives defused in Ukraine since Feb 2022

Zelenskyy stresses importance of US participation in joint response to Russian drones over NATO countries

Ukraine asking other countries to join in creating registry of abducted Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy: We would very much like Poland to join PURL program

AD
AD