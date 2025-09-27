AFU Air Force down 97 of 115 enemy drones overnight; strikes reported in six areas

The Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 97 enemy drones out of 115 that attacked Ukraine last night, there are hits in 6 locations, as well as the fall of debris on two, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

“On the night of September 27 (from 21:00 on September 26), the enemy attacked with 115 Shahed UAVs, Gerbera type strike UAVs and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – occupied Crimea, over 70 of them were Shahed UAVs,” the AFU said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

It is reported that, according to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 97 enemy Shahe, Gerbera type strike UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east and center of the country. Some 17 strike UAVs were recorded hitting six locations, as well as the fall of downed fragments at two locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.