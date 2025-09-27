Ukraine plans to increase share of contract soldiers following recruitment drive for 18-24 year olds

It is necessary to increase the share of contract soldiers in the army, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov said following a meeting of the Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

“We heard a report on the results of the recruitment under the 18-24 contract service model. We must increase the share of contract soldiers in the army. We also discussed expanding opportunities for contract service for the military and new incentives for attracting trained personnel,” he said in Telegram on Friday evening.

Umerov also said the Ministry of Defense reported on the production and contracting of drones, in particular interceptor drones, and that their output is increasing.

“We have requests from some partners for joint solutions to counter enemy drones. The President instructed to work out specific concepts of interaction and prepare a separate technological headquarters for scaling Ukrainian drone programs next week,” Umerov said.

The NSDC Secretary added that the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense provided analytics on Russian weapons production, industrial and fuel complexes.

According to him, based on this data, new tasks have been set to strengten pressure on the Russian military economy.

Meanwhile, the president also issued relevant instructions following his meetings in New York at the UN General Assembly. In particular, regarding joint weapons production, expansion of military assistance programs, and deepening international cooperation in the defense sector.