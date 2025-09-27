Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:25 27.09.2025

Ukraine plans to increase share of contract soldiers following recruitment drive for 18-24 year olds

2 min read
Ukraine plans to increase share of contract soldiers following recruitment drive for 18-24 year olds

It is necessary to increase the share of contract soldiers in the army, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov said following a meeting of the Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

“We heard a report on the results of the recruitment under the 18-24 contract service model. We must increase the share of contract soldiers in the army. We also discussed expanding opportunities for contract service for the military and new incentives for attracting trained personnel,” he said in Telegram on Friday evening.

Umerov also said the Ministry of Defense reported on the production and contracting of drones, in particular interceptor drones, and that their output is increasing.

“We have requests from some partners for joint solutions to counter enemy drones. The President instructed to work out specific concepts of interaction and prepare a separate technological headquarters for scaling Ukrainian drone programs next week,” Umerov said.

The NSDC Secretary added that the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense provided analytics on Russian weapons production, industrial and fuel complexes.

According to him, based on this data, new tasks have been set to strengten pressure on the Russian military economy.

Meanwhile, the president also issued relevant instructions following his meetings in New York at the UN General Assembly. In particular, regarding joint weapons production, expansion of military assistance programs, and deepening international cooperation in the defense sector.

Tags: #contract #18_24

MORE ABOUT

20:07 05.05.2025
Supreme Court confirms lack of license for Universal Commodity Exchange 'Contract House of UICE' activities

Supreme Court confirms lack of license for Universal Commodity Exchange 'Contract House of UICE' activities

20:14 17.01.2024
Ukraine's Defense Ministry decides to terminate contract for supply of products with Trade Lines Retail

Ukraine's Defense Ministry decides to terminate contract for supply of products with Trade Lines Retail

14:02 30.09.2020
Westinghouse and Energoatom sign contract for supply of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 power units of Rivne NPP

Westinghouse and Energoatom sign contract for supply of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 power units of Rivne NPP

10:06 10.12.2019
Naftogaz head considers unrealistic transit of Russian gas without contract

Naftogaz head considers unrealistic transit of Russian gas without contract

11:30 01.02.2019
Kyiv City Council terminates leasing contract with developer of scandal-ridden project in Osokorky area in Kyiv

Kyiv City Council terminates leasing contract with developer of scandal-ridden project in Osokorky area in Kyiv

15:53 12.10.2018
Naftogaz signs agreement for gas supply with Kyivteploenergo

Naftogaz signs agreement for gas supply with Kyivteploenergo

11:20 23.07.2018
FFU extends contract with Shevchenko until July 2020

FFU extends contract with Shevchenko until July 2020

17:42 08.06.2017
There must be political liability for signing 2009 gas contract – Poroshenko

There must be political liability for signing 2009 gas contract – Poroshenko

15:53 31.08.2016
Ukrainian Health Ministry preparing vaccines procurement contract for 2016 state budget funds

Ukrainian Health Ministry preparing vaccines procurement contract for 2016 state budget funds

12:31 24.08.2016
Ukrainian army composed of 75% contract servicemen - president

Ukrainian army composed of 75% contract servicemen - president

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy states about Transnistria-related risks due to changes in Moldovan parliament

If Kyiv is threatened with blackout, Kremlin should know that there will be blackout in Moscow – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

Ukraine launches production of drones-interceptors, but funding remains insufficient – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: 92 Russian drones head toward Poland on Sept 10, Ukraine down them on its territory

LATEST

SBU drones stop oil pumping station's operation in Russia's Chuvashia – source

Delta system only tracks enemy in specific settlements, and does not confirm occupation – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy states about Transnistria-related risks due to changes in Moldovan parliament

If Kyiv is threatened with blackout, Kremlin should know that there will be blackout in Moscow – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

Ukraine launches production of drones-interceptors, but funding remains insufficient – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: 92 Russian drones head toward Poland on Sept 10, Ukraine down them on its territory

Zelenskyy: Hungarian drone detected in Ukrainian airspace

Ukraine to send advisory group to some countries on countering Russian drones – Zelenskyy

Israel's Patriot air defense system already operating in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

AD
AD