Economy

14:02 30.09.2020

Westinghouse and Energoatom sign contract for supply of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 power units of Rivne NPP

1 min read
Westinghouse and Energoatom sign contract for supply of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 power units of Rivne NPP

Westinghouse Electric Company and Energoatom have signed a contract for the supply of nuclear fuel for the VVER-440 power units at Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP), according to a joint press release of the companies.

"This agreement is another successful step in the continuation of the long-term partnership between Energoatom and Westinghouse," the statement said.

The parties also signed a letter of intent to further study localization of production of components for fuel and assembly parts in Ukraine. Atomenergomash, a division of Energoatom, is currently qualifying for the production of VVER-1000 top and bottom nozzles for Westinghouse fuel.

The signing of both documents took place in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are pleased that Energoatom has once again demonstrated their confidence in Westinghouse's nuclear fuel performance. With this major agreement, we extend further our commitment to Ukraine's energy security and focus on further improving the operational excellence of its nuclear fleet. Westinghouse is looking forward to continuing to support Energoatom in other areas of expertise as a global strategic partner, Westinghouse President and CEO Patrick Fragman said.

Tags: #westinghouse #energoatom #contract
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:05 25.09.2020
Energoatom confirmed plans to launch first phase of CSFSF in Dec 2020 – Energy ministry

Energoatom confirmed plans to launch first phase of CSFSF in Dec 2020 – Energy ministry

17:56 24.09.2020
Energoatom and Naftogaz agree on joint implementation of hydrogen projects

Energoatom and Naftogaz agree on joint implementation of hydrogen projects

15:32 27.08.2020
Total losses of Energoatom amount to about UAH 10 bln in H1 - Kotin

Total losses of Energoatom amount to about UAH 10 bln in H1 - Kotin

12:17 20.08.2020
Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

10:13 06.08.2020
Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

12:48 03.07.2020
Energoatom's lawsuit against Energy Ministry linked to company's desire to optimize structure – top manager

Energoatom's lawsuit against Energy Ministry linked to company's desire to optimize structure – top manager

14:26 27.05.2020
Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

14:43 20.05.2020
Energoatom hopes construction works at spent nuclear fuel storage facility to be completed by late Sept

Energoatom hopes construction works at spent nuclear fuel storage facility to be completed by late Sept

11:55 27.04.2020
Nuclear safety bill in final version to allow Energoatom to take out loan of EUR 200 mln – MP Gerus

Nuclear safety bill in final version to allow Energoatom to take out loan of EUR 200 mln – MP Gerus

14:08 17.04.2020
Energoatom reserves enough for 1.5 years, non-payment crisis threatens new supplies, export of spent nuclear fuel

Energoatom reserves enough for 1.5 years, non-payment crisis threatens new supplies, export of spent nuclear fuel

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

Ukraine will remain dependent on external creditors in next few years - head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

Senior fellow at Atlantic Council Aslund leaving Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

Firtash's Group DF denies use of NBU's stabilization loan issued to Bank Nadra to buy 49% stake in ZTMC

LATEST

Firtash's Group DF notes ZTMC sells sponge titanium at reduced prices, enterprise funds may be embezzled

Court of Appeals overturns decision to invalidate Arkona's special permit - Smart Energy

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Cherkasy region

Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

Ukraine will remain dependent on external creditors in next few years - head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

DTEK Energy continues talks with special committee of holders of 35% of 2024 eurobonds

Business court repeatedly rejects SPF appeal seeking to terminate contract on purchase of Ukrtelecom with ESU

Senior fellow at Atlantic Council Aslund leaving Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

Yakaboo launches intl delivery via Nova Poshta Global

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD