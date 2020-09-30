Westinghouse and Energoatom sign contract for supply of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 power units of Rivne NPP

Westinghouse Electric Company and Energoatom have signed a contract for the supply of nuclear fuel for the VVER-440 power units at Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP), according to a joint press release of the companies.

"This agreement is another successful step in the continuation of the long-term partnership between Energoatom and Westinghouse," the statement said.

The parties also signed a letter of intent to further study localization of production of components for fuel and assembly parts in Ukraine. Atomenergomash, a division of Energoatom, is currently qualifying for the production of VVER-1000 top and bottom nozzles for Westinghouse fuel.

The signing of both documents took place in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are pleased that Energoatom has once again demonstrated their confidence in Westinghouse's nuclear fuel performance. With this major agreement, we extend further our commitment to Ukraine's energy security and focus on further improving the operational excellence of its nuclear fleet. Westinghouse is looking forward to continuing to support Energoatom in other areas of expertise as a global strategic partner, Westinghouse President and CEO Patrick Fragman said.