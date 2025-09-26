Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:53 26.09.2025

Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

According to intelligence data, Russia may use tankers as drone control platforms to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, and the Baltic countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Now we see how in Denmark, Norway, and the Baltic states there are constant incidents with Russian drones. According to intelligence data, to launch these and similar drones, Russia may use tankers – as launch and drone control platforms," ​​Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

According to him, "this is not easy to prevent, but it is real, and this must be studied, we must create the appropriate potential."

