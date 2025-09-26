Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:08 26.09.2025

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

The Ukrainian military has recorded the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace which are probably Hungarian and might be on reconnaissance missions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The commander-in-chief also reported on recent incidents with drones on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. The Ukrainian military has recorded the entry of reconnaissance drones into our airspace, and these are probably Hungarian drones. They could be conducting reconnaissance on industrial potential in the Ukrainian border areas," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday following a meeting with the military leaders.

Tags: #drones #zelenskyy #airspace

