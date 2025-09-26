Ukraine faces 700,000-strong Russian offensive force – Syrsky

Today, the active front is almost 1,250 km long, and the total number of the enemy’s offensive group is about 712,000 soldiers, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

“The total number of the enemy’s offensive group is about 712,000 soldiers. The active front is almost 1,250 km long. Over the year, this line has increased by about 200 km. In addition, we still have 2,400 km where there are no combat operations, but we must also keep our troops there,” Syrsky said during a conversation with journalists.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the overall situation on the front remains difficult. The enemy continues to advance in the main directions, in on the Pokrovsk and Dobropilla axes, as well as on the Lyman and Novapavlivsk axes. In other areas, the situation is characterized by low-intensity combat operations, he said.

“In general, the situation is under our control. We have had some success recently,” Syrsky said.