Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:55 26.09.2025

Ukraine faces 700,000-strong Russian offensive force – Syrsky

1 min read
Ukraine faces 700,000-strong Russian offensive force – Syrsky

Today, the active front is almost 1,250 km long, and the total number of the enemy’s offensive group is about 712,000 soldiers, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

“The total number of the enemy’s offensive group is about 712,000 soldiers. The active front is almost 1,250 km long. Over the year, this line has increased by about 200 km. In addition, we still have 2,400 km where there are no combat operations, but we must also keep our troops there,” Syrsky said during a conversation with journalists.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the overall situation on the front remains difficult. The enemy continues to advance in the main directions, in on the Pokrovsk and Dobropilla axes, as well as on the Lyman and Novapavlivsk axes. In other areas, the situation is characterized by low-intensity combat operations, he said.

“In general, the situation is under our control. We have had some success recently,” Syrsky said.

Tags: #front #russians

MORE ABOUT

19:53 19.09.2025
Zelenskyy: We defending positions around Kupiansk

Zelenskyy: We defending positions around Kupiansk

20:36 18.09.2025
Over 307,000 occupiers neutralized since start of year

Over 307,000 occupiers neutralized since start of year

18:28 18.09.2025
Ukraine calls for ban of Russian ‘neutral’ athletes from participating in World Canoe Slalom Championships

Ukraine calls for ban of Russian ‘neutral’ athletes from participating in World Canoe Slalom Championships

12:43 18.09.2025
Russians report drone attack on Gazprom complex in Salavat, plant on fire

Russians report drone attack on Gazprom complex in Salavat, plant on fire

12:48 15.09.2025
Russia advances into Kupyansk and occupied Temyrivka in Zaporizhia region - DeepState

Russia advances into Kupyansk and occupied Temyrivka in Zaporizhia region - DeepState

09:19 15.09.2025
Starlink satellite network gradually resumes operation – Brovdi

Starlink satellite network gradually resumes operation – Brovdi

19:30 10.09.2025
MFA and Modern Ukraine Foundation donate 20 FPV drones on fiber optics to 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, generators for hospitals in frontline cities

MFA and Modern Ukraine Foundation donate 20 FPV drones on fiber optics to 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, generators for hospitals in frontline cities

10:16 21.08.2025
Ratio of drones is in our favor on main front lines - Zelenskyy

Ratio of drones is in our favor on main front lines - Zelenskyy

23:41 15.08.2025
Ukrainian military beats back 97 attacks in one day

Ukrainian military beats back 97 attacks in one day

19:30 13.08.2025
Govt approves 1st support package for 6.6 mln Ukrainians from front-line regions – Svyrydenko

Govt approves 1st support package for 6.6 mln Ukrainians from front-line regions – Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukraine liberates 168.8 sq km, clears 187.7 sq km in Dobropillia counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

USF units hit Afipsky refinery again – General Staff

Zelenskyy calls NATO's response to Russian airspace violation 'weak'

LATEST

Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukraine liberates 168.8 sq km, clears 187.7 sq km in Dobropillia counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

Hungary joins European countries in 'Drone Wall ' project meeting - media

Romania seeks Ukraine drone production partnership through SAFE framework

Ukraine's to review missile defense, mobilization rules for young adults

USF units hit Afipsky refinery again – General Staff

Russian FPV injures 4 police near Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

Zelenskyy calls NATO's response to Russian airspace violation 'weak'

Ukraine bans three high-ranking Hungarian military officials – FM Sybiha

AD
AD