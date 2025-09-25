Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an interview with Axios that he has no intention of leading the country in peacetime.

Zelenskyy also promised to ask the Verkhovna Rada to organize elections if a ceasefire is reached.

"My goal is to end the war, not to continue running," Zelenskyy said when asked if he would consider his work done when the war ends.

Speaking about the election, Zelenskyy said that the security situation and Ukraine’s constitution pose challenges. But he believes elections are possible.

He said he told US President Donald Trump when they met on Tuesday that if there is a ceasefire, "we can use this period of time, and I can give this signal to parliament."

He also clarified that he understands that people may want a "leader with a new mandate" to make the fateful decisions needed to achieve lasting peace, and noted that security issues will complicate organizing the elections, but he believes it can be done.

The Ukrainian constitution explicitly prohibits holding elections during martial law. And even if that were overcome, the security situation would make logistics extremely difficult.

About 20% of Ukraine’s territory is occupied by Russia, millions of Ukrainians have become internally displaced. The entire country is within reach of Russian strikes if Moscow tries to disrupt the process.

"During a ceasefire, I think security can make it possible to hold elections. It can be so," Zelenskyy said.