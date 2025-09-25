Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:01 25.09.2025

Sybiha invites Rubio to Ukraine

1 min read
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on Wednesday met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York to discuss the implementation of the agreements between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

"I ended this day with an important transatlantic meeting of all NATO allies and Ukraine at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. I expressed gratitude for the principled position of US President Donald Trump. We discussed further steps to strengthen Ukraine and increase pressure on the Russian Federation. After the meeting, I had the opportunity to talk with Marco personally about the implementation of the agreements between our presidents. I invited my colleague to visit Ukraine at a convenient time and am grateful that this invitation was accepted," Sybiha said on Facebook.

According to him, the third day of his stay on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly was a day of "principle and firmness on the path to peace."

"A day that really gave us the feeling that we are not alone. A day that confirmed that the truth is on our side. Tomorrow we will continue working for concrete results for Ukraine," the minister emphasized.

Tags: #sybiha #rubio #new_york

