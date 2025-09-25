Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:58 25.09.2025

Anti-corruption agency warns again of mounting threats to institutional independence

3 min read
Anti-corruption agency warns again of mounting threats to institutional independence

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting investigative actions against former National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detectives who are now active employees of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways-UZ), the NABU reported on Thursday, linking such actions to a possible "intensification of systemic pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions."

"They are probably related to their previous activities on investigations as part of investigative groups that exposed organized crime groups at state-owned enterprises and state authorities, including at the SBU," the message on Telegram says.

"Such actions may indicate an increase in systemic pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions," the NABU said.

In July, the SBU announced that it was investigating Russia’s alleged influence on the work of the NABU. Among the suspects was Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, the head of one of the bureau’s interregional departments.

Maghamedrasulov was charged under Article 111-2 (aiding an aggressor state) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He is suspected of doing business in the Russian Federation (he acted as an intermediary in the sale of his father’s batches of technical hemp to the Republic of Dagestan). The father of the bureau’s employee, a citizen of the Russian Federation, Sentyabr Maghamedrasulov, was also charged and placed under preventive detention.

Maghamedrasulov was subsequently notified of a new suspicion. According to the SBU, during the pre-trial investigation, investigators established that in addition to helping his father in trade with the Russian Federation, a high-ranking NABU official, using his connections and official influence, committed actions aimed at illegal fraud with taxes of Ukrainian business entities.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading and with a total of 263 votes Bill No. 12414, which limited the independence of the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Western politicians declared threats to European integration, and protests began in Ukraine against the restriction of the independence of the NABU and SAPO.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada restored the independence of the NABU and SAPO. On the same day, the president signed Bill No. 13533 on strengthening the efficiency of these bodies.

The heads of anti-corruption bodies asked the SBU to provide evidence to substantiate their suspicions. On August 7, SBU investigators provided the NABU head with separate information and separate materials confirming the validity of the suspicions declared against two NABU employees.

The heads of anti-corruption agencies also admitted the intention to replace the heads of NABU and SAPO as another stage of influencing the work of anti-corruption institutions.

On September 5, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos announced the expectation of a new wave of attacks on the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

"Now I am talking about the specific danger that suspicions will be handed over to individual employees next week. Various information has already been sent: that there will be searches, that 11 suspicions have been prepared in general. We cannot know this 100%, but we understand from various sources that something is being planned," the NABU director said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

