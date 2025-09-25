Defense Forces destroy 150 of 176 Russian UAVs – Air Force

On the night of September 25, from 18:00 on September 24, the Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 176 air attack vehicles: Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said on Telegram.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 150 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, east and center of the country," the message says.

Some 13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed (drone fragments) at one location.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message says.