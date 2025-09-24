Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:13 24.09.2025

Zelenskyy after talks with Ramaphosa: South Africa ready to host leaders' meeting

1 min read

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

"He said that Russia is now intensifying drone strikes on civilian facilities, and informed about the situation on the front. He stressed that, unlike Russia, Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders without any preconditions," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel following the results of the meeting.

He thanked Ramaphosa for South Africa's readiness to host such a meeting and for the country's involvement in the peace process.

