Zelenskyy at UNGA: Ukraine has drones that can fly 2,000-3,000 km

Ukraine has drones that can fly 2,000-3,000 kilometers out of necessity to protect its own lives, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“We don’t have such long and crude missiles that dictators like to show off in parades. But we have drones that can fly 2,000-3,000 kilometers. We simply had no other choice, we had to protect our own lives,” he said during a speech during the general debate at the UN General Assembly.