20:56 23.09.2025

Zelenskyy tells Trump: We have good news on battlefield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to discuss with U.S. President Donald Trump the situation on the front, security guarantees and steps that are necessary to end the war.

"Thanks to the PURL program, thanks to your support, we have received assistance over the past few months, our military deoccupied 360 square meters, of course, we would like to conduct an exchange, and thanks to your support, we have this opportunity, we will continue until Russia stops this war," Zelenskyy said before the start of the meeting with Trump on Tuesday.

He stressed the need to increase pressure and sanctions on Russia with the support of the United States and the EU. In addition, the head of state of Ukraine noted that Ukraine supports Trump's idea on how to stop the process of purchasing Russian oil and gas by certain European countries.

"I had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, I think they need some alternative ways, and then they will agree to the idea, I'm not sure about the readiness yet, but I'm sure it will happen," Zelenskyy said.

