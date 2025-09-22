Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:47 22.09.2025

Kyiv's judge exposed for illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 mln

1 min read
Kyiv's judge exposed for illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 mln

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have exposed a Kyiv judge for illegal enrichment and declaring false information, the NABU press service said.

"According to the investigation, at the end of 2021, the suspect acquired assets (two land plots and a residential building in Kyiv region), the value of which exceeded her legal income by over UAH 16 million. In particular, on real estate websites, the specified objects were sold for almost $1 million, and the final cost was about $ 900,000 (approximately UAH 24 million at the NBU exchange rate on the date of purchase)," the NABU said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

It is reported that in addition, the judge indicated unreliable information about this property in her declarations for 2021-2024, namely, she underestimated their value by more than UAH 16 million.

It is noted that the pretrial investigation was initiated on the basis of materials from the SBU and was carried out with operational support from its employees.

Tags: #kyiv #judge #enrichment

MORE ABOUT

15:43 19.09.2025
Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

13:22 19.09.2025
Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

09:35 19.09.2025
Kyiv tram, funicular payment systems disrupted following overnight attack

Kyiv tram, funicular payment systems disrupted following overnight attack

09:34 19.09.2025
Unexploded enemy drone discovered in Shevchenko district of capital - Tkachenko

Unexploded enemy drone discovered in Shevchenko district of capital - Tkachenko

20:58 18.09.2025
Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

10:37 18.09.2025
Polish defense minister arrives in Kyiv for talks on military cooperation

Polish defense minister arrives in Kyiv for talks on military cooperation

12:45 17.09.2025
European Parliament office to open in Kyiv in coming days

European Parliament office to open in Kyiv in coming days

09:40 17.09.2025
European Parliament head arrives in Kyiv

European Parliament head arrives in Kyiv

16:20 12.09.2025
Missile remains with warhead discovered in Kyiv region sunflower field

Missile remains with warhead discovered in Kyiv region sunflower field

15:59 12.09.2025
Non-existent lyceums registered in Kyiv for fictitious employment of conscripts - SBU

Non-existent lyceums registered in Kyiv for fictitious employment of conscripts - SBU

HOT NEWS

15 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses damaged in Zaporizhzhia, 3 dead – Zelenskyy

General Staff reports 156 combat clashes during day

Air defenses down 132 of 141 enemy UAVs, hits in 7 locations

Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

Ukraine wants to bring back 1,000 people from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Govt redirects UAH 2 bln to Defense Ministry for defense industry, production expansion, weapons procurement

Shmyhal, US Congress bipartisan delegation discuss PURL, Drone deal

Switzerland to allocate SHF 30 mln for Competitiveness for Recovery Ukraine 2026-2030

Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

AFU General Staff: 32 combat clashes near Pokrovsk axis, 83 along entire frontline

Two more Ukrainian teenagers managed to be saved from occupation – Yermak

Syrsky, Chief of Romanian Defense Staff discuss counteraction to Russian UAVs

Sybiha, UN World Food Programme Executive Director discuss further cooperation

Bipartisan bill to use Russia's frozen assets in support of Ukraine registered in US Senate

Sybiha proposes Oman to play role in peace process, invites Omani counterpart to visit Ukraine

AD
AD