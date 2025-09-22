Kyiv's judge exposed for illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 mln

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have exposed a Kyiv judge for illegal enrichment and declaring false information, the NABU press service said.

"According to the investigation, at the end of 2021, the suspect acquired assets (two land plots and a residential building in Kyiv region), the value of which exceeded her legal income by over UAH 16 million. In particular, on real estate websites, the specified objects were sold for almost $1 million, and the final cost was about $ 900,000 (approximately UAH 24 million at the NBU exchange rate on the date of purchase)," the NABU said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

It is reported that in addition, the judge indicated unreliable information about this property in her declarations for 2021-2024, namely, she underestimated their value by more than UAH 16 million.

It is noted that the pretrial investigation was initiated on the basis of materials from the SBU and was carried out with operational support from its employees.