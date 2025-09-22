Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:20 22.09.2025

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss strengthening of Ukrainian air defense


Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss strengthening of Ukrainian air defense
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the eve of high-level General Debate in New York at the UN General Assembly.

First of all, they talked about the need for real protection against Russian strikes, Zelenskyy reported on the Telegram channel following the conversation.

"Ukraine conveyed to partners the urgent need for air defense – in systems and missiles, the presence of which can significantly influence events and limit Russia's ability to fight," the president said.

In addition, the parties discussed the implementation of the PURL program, primarily in terms of air defense, which is needed as soon as possible. Rutte has started appropriate communication with other partners.

