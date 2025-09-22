Hungary, Slovakia not invited to EU's talks on 'wall of drones' – media

The European Union will hold a video conference on a "wall of drones" on Friday, September 26, convened by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius. Representatives of Slovakia and Hungary were not invited to the meeting, European Pravda said, citing European Commission Spokesperson Thomas Rainier.

"Indeed, [Hungary and Slovakia will not be present] at this initial stage of talks," the publication said on Monday, citing Rainier.

According to Rainier, the meeting will be attended by seven EU member states – Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria. An invitation to participate has also been sent to Ukraine.

"We certainly do not rule out further consultations in a potentially broader format. But for now, only these seven frontline countries (will participate) and, of course, Ukraine," the publication said, citing the spokesperson.

Rainier clarified that the meeting is a continuation of the statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the need to create a "drone wall" after recent incidents in Romania and Poland.

"What exactly will be discussed – the member states, of course, remain in the lead role. We will find out what their interest is, how we can help them, what their capabilities are and what their needs are, and based on this discussion we will make a decision on potential next steps – in close cooperation with Ukraine and other member states," the spokesperson said according ot the publication's stattement.

As previously reported, European Commissioner for Defense Kubilius plans to convene talks with EU defense ministers on the creation of the "drone wall" along the eastern border. According to media reports, when creating the "drone wall" the European Union will rely on technology that have proven themselves well in Ukraine.