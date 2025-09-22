Sybiha calls on Association of Caribbean States to support Ukraine's peace efforts

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha took part in the High-Level Dialogue between the Council of Ministers of the Association of Caribbean States and the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Observer States in New York within the framework of the high-level General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event was attended by ministers and high representatives of a number of Latin American and Caribbean states, including Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Cuba, Chile, Brazil, Spain, Turkey, and the UAE.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Panamanian chairmanship of the ACD and presented Ukraine's vision as an observer country, informed foreign colleagues about the intensification of international efforts within the framework of the UN high-level General Debate, and once again emphasized Ukraine's readiness for an immediate ceasefire and a meeting of leaders to end Russian aggression.

"Ukraine is not an obstacle to peace. This war continues only because Russia refuses to stop it. And here we need your support to accelerate peace efforts. Your voice matters. We need your solidarity. This is about principles," the minister said.

The Foreign Minister stated that the war has global consequences that affect every region of the world, including the Caribbean region.

"This war is an attack on international law, the principles and norms of the UN Charter, and our common values," he said.