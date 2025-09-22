Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:52 22.09.2025

European defense chiefs eye drone defense system on eastern frontier

1 min read
European defense chiefs eye drone defense system on eastern frontier

The defense ministers of a number of European Union countries will discuss the creation of a "drone wall" on the eastern border of the commonwealth on Friday, European Commission spokesman Thomas Rainier said, quoted by Polish media.

According to him, a video conference will be held on September 26, "during which Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius will discuss measures to strengthen security with Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria, as well as with Ukraine." "The meeting is expected to take place at ministerial level," Rainier added.

"Following this discussion, we will decide on possible further steps in cooperation with these member states, Ukraine and others," he said.

The EC representative said that, in particular, the proposal to create a "drone wall" will be considered, an initiative to strengthen the eastern border of the European Union, supported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Tags: #commonwealth #european_union #thomas_rainier

