11:58 19.09.2025

Trump: Russia-Ukraine war settlement most difficult thing for me, relationship between Putin and Zelenskyy horrible

US President Donald Trump said that resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine has been the most difficult of all the crises he has dealt with.

“I'm very disappointed in him. I've settled seven wars at least all of which they said they are not settleable. The one I thought was going to be easiest (to settle) was going to be Russia-Ukraine, because of my relationship with President Putin. So I'm disappointed… I thought it would be the easiest of all. But it turned out to be the most difficult,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

He also described the relationship between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine as "horrible" and noted their hostility towards each other: “They truly dislike each other. I’d like to use this word rather than a stronger one. But they really do. They hate each other. We’ll see what happens. I think we gonna get a solution.”

