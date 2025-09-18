Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:02 18.09.2025

Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad used consular services this month – FM Sybiha

2 min read
Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad used consular services this month – FM Sybiha
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has announced an increase in the number of field consular services at Ukrainian embassies around the world, thanks to which in September more than 1,000 Ukrainians gained access to consular services, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"We understand that in the conditions of an increase in the number of requests in the most "loaded" countries, it may be difficult for citizens to catch "slots" in the e-Queue and get to a consular reception. Therefore, we are constantly looking for ways to simplify access to the services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through digitalization, simplification of procedures, and now also the activation of field consular services," Sybiha said on Facebook.

In practice, he explained, this means that not only citizens go to consulates, but also consulates go to citizens with mobile devices to provide services and serve them directly where they live.

"To do this, we are equipping consular teams with the necessary equipment and reorganizing their work. Since the beginning of September, 38 foreign diplomatic missions in countries with the highest workload, where citizens have been waiting for a long time for a visit in the "e-Queue", have received instructions to intensify field services. Over the past two weeks, 18 such field consular receptions have been held, during which more than 1,000 citizens took advantage of the additional opportunity to access services," the minister said.

In total, 62 additional field services are planned by the end of the year.

"We continue to actively provide diplomatic missions with the necessary additional equipment, in particular mobile passport complexes. We are constantly working to improve the quality of consular services, expand the list of services and scale the places where consular receptions are held. This is about strengthening the presence, maintaining ties and the state's care for its citizens abroad," Sybiha said.

Tags: #consular_services #sybiha

MORE ABOUT

13:25 18.09.2025
Danish Ambassador Ole Egberg Mikkelsen completes diplomatic mission in Ukraine

Danish Ambassador Ole Egberg Mikkelsen completes diplomatic mission in Ukraine

16:01 17.09.2025
Ukrainian MFA would be happy to hold meeting between Sybiha and his Chinese counterpart on UNGA high-level sidelines week

Ukrainian MFA would be happy to hold meeting between Sybiha and his Chinese counterpart on UNGA high-level sidelines week

14:25 17.09.2025
Sybiha invites peace-loving UN states to join Crimean Platform summit in New York

Sybiha invites peace-loving UN states to join Crimean Platform summit in New York

12:25 16.09.2025
Sybiha asks EU, US and G7 allies to exert maximum pressure on Moscow without delay

Sybiha asks EU, US and G7 allies to exert maximum pressure on Moscow without delay

18:07 12.09.2025
Sybiha: Soon our weapons to be manufactured in Denmark

Sybiha: Soon our weapons to be manufactured in Denmark

17:43 12.09.2025
Denmark launches Ukraine Transition Program for 3 years with budget of EUR 375 mln

Denmark launches Ukraine Transition Program for 3 years with budget of EUR 375 mln

14:47 12.09.2025
Sybiha to discuss peace efforts, expands defense cooperation with new UK Foreign Secretary in Kyiv

Sybiha to discuss peace efforts, expands defense cooperation with new UK Foreign Secretary in Kyiv

11:12 12.09.2025
Sybiha to discuss joint security issues with Sikorski

Sybiha to discuss joint security issues with Sikorski

18:51 10.09.2025
Sybiha: We are eagerly waiting our partners' decision on downing of Russian aerial targets over Ukraine's territory

Sybiha: We are eagerly waiting our partners' decision on downing of Russian aerial targets over Ukraine's territory

17:10 09.09.2025
Sybiha congratulates Baerbock: UNGA must remain active force for intl peace and security

Sybiha congratulates Baerbock: UNGA must remain active force for intl peace and security

HOT NEWS

Ukraine neutralizes 48 of 75 Russian drones attacks overnight, hits recorded in 6 locations

Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrainian saboteurs eliminate 8 Russian officers near occupied Polohy

CCD denies claims of Canadian authorities coercing Ukrainians about military eligibility

Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

Russians report drone attack on Gazprom complex in Salavat, plant on fire

Australia cuts Russian oil price ceiling, sanctions 95 'shadow fleet' tankers – Yermak

Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

Veterans ministry to plant 12,000 saplings in VDNH therapeutic garden

Choven Publishing House cancels BLM book presentation due to threats

Rada supports request to confer title of Hero of Ukraine on Parubiy

President signs law on military ombudsman

AD
AD