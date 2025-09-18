Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad used consular services this month – FM Sybiha

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has announced an increase in the number of field consular services at Ukrainian embassies around the world, thanks to which in September more than 1,000 Ukrainians gained access to consular services, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"We understand that in the conditions of an increase in the number of requests in the most "loaded" countries, it may be difficult for citizens to catch "slots" in the e-Queue and get to a consular reception. Therefore, we are constantly looking for ways to simplify access to the services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through digitalization, simplification of procedures, and now also the activation of field consular services," Sybiha said on Facebook.

In practice, he explained, this means that not only citizens go to consulates, but also consulates go to citizens with mobile devices to provide services and serve them directly where they live.

"To do this, we are equipping consular teams with the necessary equipment and reorganizing their work. Since the beginning of September, 38 foreign diplomatic missions in countries with the highest workload, where citizens have been waiting for a long time for a visit in the "e-Queue", have received instructions to intensify field services. Over the past two weeks, 18 such field consular receptions have been held, during which more than 1,000 citizens took advantage of the additional opportunity to access services," the minister said.

In total, 62 additional field services are planned by the end of the year.

"We continue to actively provide diplomatic missions with the necessary additional equipment, in particular mobile passport complexes. We are constantly working to improve the quality of consular services, expand the list of services and scale the places where consular receptions are held. This is about strengthening the presence, maintaining ties and the state's care for its citizens abroad," Sybiha said.