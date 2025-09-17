Govt approves draft agreement on BGK's activities in Ukraine

At a meeting on September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft agreement between Ukraine and Poland on the activities of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) in Ukraine, the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure for European Integration reported.

According to the deputy minister, the draft agreement provides that BGK will be able to carry out activities on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, provide the government, state and private institutions and organizations with financial and technical assistance in the form of loans or other financial instruments

"This concerns export support, grants or guarantees for the implementation of projects for the restoration and development of Ukraine. These projects will be determined in cooperation between the government of Ukraine, the government of Poland and the bank," the official noted.

He explained that Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) is a state development bank in Poland. The institution cooperates with the Polish government, the EU and international financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank (EIB).

In addition, in July 2025, at the URC 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, BGK signed letters of intent allowing it to provide loans to Polish entrepreneurs for investments related to the recovery of Ukraine.