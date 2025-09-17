Sybiha invites peace-loving UN states to join Crimean Platform summit in New York

The Fifth Summit of the International Crimean Platform will be held on September 24 at the UN headquarters in New York, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"One of the key events on our agenda will be the Fifth Summit of the International Crimean Platform, which will be held on September 24 at the UN headquarters in New York. The summit, which will take place on the 80th anniversary of the UN, will confirm global commitment to the goals and principles of the UN Charter: sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and peace. The summit will confirm the firm position of the UN General Assembly on compliance with the Charter in the context of Russia's aggression and attempted annexation of the territory of Ukraine," Sybiha said on X on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister noted that since 2014, the Assembly has adopted more than twenty resolutions confirming that Crimea is part of Ukraine.

"We invite all peace-loving UN Member States to join the summit, stand up for the Charter and contribute to the establishment of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter," Sybiga stressed. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing to hold the Crimean Platform Summit and the Summit on the Return of Ukrainian Children Abducted and Deported by Russia on the margins of the UN General Assembly in late September.