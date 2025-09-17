Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:14 17.09.2025

Rada adopts law on military ombudsman

2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted the law on the military ombudsman in the second reading.

283 MPs voted for the relevant bill No. 13266 at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

The current Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen is Olha Reshetylova. This law aims to determine the legal status and powers of the military ombudsman.

Defense Minister announced that according to the law, the Military Ombudsman will work under the President of Ukraine and will implement "democratic civilian control in the security and defense sector." In particular, he will accept complaints from servicemen, conduct inspections in military units and administrative institutions, generate reports and interact with other government bodies.

"The Ministry of Defense will maximally facilitate the work of the Military Ombudsman. We have common values, we have a common goal - a strong and free Ukraine," he said.

According to him, the creation of an institution to protect the rights of servicemen is "another step in the implementation of our common key priority - ensuring all the needs of the Ukrainian soldier. This is a step towards justice, towards strengthening our army, towards better defense capabilities of the state." Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the parliamentarians for adopting the law.

Tags: #military_ombudsman #law

