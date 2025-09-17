Russian bomb injures 4 in Kherson region

Three adults and a child were injured as a result of a aerial bomb strike on Inhulets, Kherson Regional Military Administration head Olekssandr Prokudin has said on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

"Today morning, Russian occupiers attacked the Inhulets Darivka community from aircraft. As a result of the 'arrival' of a guided aerial bomb, three adults and a child were injured. At the time of the enemy strike, they were at home. Women aged 69, 35 and 64, as well as a three-year-old girl, were diagnosed with contusions, explosive and closed head injuries. All the victims were taken to hospitals in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care," Prokudin said.