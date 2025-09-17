Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:02 17.09.2025

Russian bomb injures 4 in Kherson region

1 min read
Russian bomb injures 4 in Kherson region

Three adults and a child were injured as a result of a aerial bomb strike on Inhulets, Kherson Regional Military Administration head Olekssandr Prokudin has said on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

"Today morning, Russian occupiers attacked the Inhulets Darivka community from aircraft. As a result of the 'arrival' of a guided aerial bomb, three adults and a child were injured. At the time of the enemy strike, they were at home. Women aged 69, 35 and 64, as well as a three-year-old girl, were diagnosed with contusions, explosive and closed head injuries. All the victims were taken to hospitals in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care," Prokudin said.

Tags: #bomb #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

12:43 09.09.2025
Russians kill more than 20 people in air strike on Yarova, Donetsk region - Zelenskyy

Russians kill more than 20 people in air strike on Yarova, Donetsk region - Zelenskyy

09:49 04.09.2025
Russian shelling kills Molodizhne village resident in Kherson region

Russian shelling kills Molodizhne village resident in Kherson region

11:56 22.08.2025
Shelling of Kherson region: One person killed, 17 wounded – Prokudin

Shelling of Kherson region: One person killed, 17 wounded – Prokudin

15:35 20.08.2025
Russians hit residential building in Kherson region with artillery, man killed

Russians hit residential building in Kherson region with artillery, man killed

11:42 15.08.2025
Two more residents of Kherson region killed by Russian shelling – authorities

Two more residents of Kherson region killed by Russian shelling – authorities

14:18 14.08.2025
Kherson Region shelling kills 7, injures 9, including police

Kherson Region shelling kills 7, injures 9, including police

12:05 12.08.2025
URCS vehicle damaged amid Russia’s shelling of Kherson

URCS vehicle damaged amid Russia’s shelling of Kherson

12:37 11.08.2025
4 killed, 9 wounded including 3 police in Russian shelling of Kherson region

4 killed, 9 wounded including 3 police in Russian shelling of Kherson region

10:58 18.07.2025
Three civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions this morning – authorities

Three civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions this morning – authorities

09:21 15.07.2025
Russian shelling leaves 18 injured and 2 dead in Kherson region – Kherson official

Russian shelling leaves 18 injured and 2 dead in Kherson region – Kherson official

HOT NEWS

Ukraine downs 136 drones, reports 2 missiles and 36 strike UAVs at 13 locations

Power outages disrupt Ukrainian train services following Russian attacks

General Staff reports 183 combat clashes during day

Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

NABU official Magamedrasulov notified of new suspicion - SBU

LATEST

Ukraine downs 136 drones, reports 2 missiles and 36 strike UAVs at 13 locations

Denmark to host second Ukraine culture conference in Nov 2025

European Parliament head arrives in Kyiv

Power outages disrupt Ukrainian train services following Russian attacks

General Staff reports 183 combat clashes during day

Polish Defense Ministry: Russia bears responsibility for UAV provocation, its consequences

About 800 civilians still remain in Kupiansk, authorities urge them to evacuate

Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

Zelenskyy: It feels like Ukrainian industry gaining momentum

Trump admin approves first batch of weapons for Ukraine paid for by allies under PURL

AD
AD