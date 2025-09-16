Interfax-Ukraine
20:42 16.09.2025

Trump admin approves first batch of weapons for Ukraine paid for by allies under PURL

The first packages of military aid to Ukraine from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump have been approved and may be sent in the near future, Washington is resuming arms supplies to Kyiv under a new financial agreement with allies, Reuters said on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the agency, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby has approved two deliveries worth $500 million under a new mechanism called the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

It is reported that this is the first use of a new mechanism developed by the United States and the allies to supply Ukraine with weapons from the U.S. stocks using funds from NATO countries.

As reported, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, following the results of the 30th meeting in the Ramstein format, listed the key agreements of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, including, in particular, contributions to the PURL initiative in the amount of EUR 500 million from Germany, $500 million from Canada, EUR 30 million from Lithuania, EUR 100 million from Belgium, EUR 5 million from Latvia, and the participation in the program of Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland was also reported.

