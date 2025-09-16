Spartan charity race held in Kyiv in support of GUR

Photo: https://t.me/DIUkraine

The large-scale obstacle race Spartan Trifecta Weekend, also with a charitable purpose to help the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), has been held in Kyiv.

The event was organized by the Spartan Race Ukraine community and the Diana Podolianchuk Charitable Foundation.

The Kyiv race featured three routes: Sprint – 5 kilometers and 20 obstacles, Super – 10 kilometers and 25 obstacles, and Beast – 21 kilometers and 30 obstacles.

To conquer the distance, fans of sports challenges had to overcome high barriers, cross ditches with mud, climb a rope, crawl under barbed wire and run.

Para-athletes also took part in the Spartan Trifecta Weekend, among them - defenders of Ukraine wounded in the war against the aggressor state.

For children, the organizers organized the Kids Competitive race, full of interesting adventures.

As part of the event, the organizers held a charity auction, where memorable and valuable lots were raffled off, including a unique medallion in the shape of Zmiyny Island, engraved with stones from the island itself and autographed by the head of the GUR, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

The funds collected during the charity event will be used to purchase combat boats for the active operations units of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"A strong people is a strong army. Together we help our scout soldiers, and also develop Ukrainian sports, which is especially important for young people," GUR representative Yevgeny Yerin said.