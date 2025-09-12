Polish FM: We urge Hungary to lift veto on opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has called on Hungary to lift its veto on Ukraine's accession negotiations to the EU and stressed the need for coordinated pressure on Budapest.

"Only coordinated pressure on Hungary can bring results. We once again call on Hungary to lift the ban on the distribution of funds from the European Peace Facility to member states and Ukraine. We also call on Hungary to lift its veto on the start of negotiations on the first cluster," he said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.

The Foreign Minister said Poland "looks forward to Ukraine's accession to the EU family as soon as the criteria are met."

Sikorski said Poland seeks to expand military cooperation with Ukraine, including in the defense sector, using bilateral funding that is already available, as well as the European Union's SAFE instrument.

"Poland should become the largest beneficiary, receiving EUR 47 billion, and part of these funds will be used for joint projects," Sikorski said.