11:39 12.06.2023

Russia continues to deny UN access to occupied territory flooded due to destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam – Kyslytsya

Russia continues to block access for UN representatives to the occupied areas that were flooded as a result of the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Serhiy Kyslytsya has said.

"As of now Russia continues to deny access for UN to occupied territory to help those suffering due to the flooding. I and my colleagues in NYC called on Russia to allow access for UN," he said on Twitter.

According to Kyslytsya, Griffiths (UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs) says no positive reaction from Russia's UN ambassador he met with.

