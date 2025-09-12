Ukraine establishes annual Electronic Warfare Troops Day on September 12

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree establishing September 12 as the Day of Electronic Warfare Troops in Ukraine.

The corresponding decree No. 679/2025 "On the Day of Electronic Warfare Troops" dated September 12 was published on the website of the head of state.

"In order to develop national military traditions, taking into account the role of electronic warfare troops in ensuring the repulsion and deterrence of armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as electromagnetic coverage of critical infrastructure facilities of the state, I decree: to establish the Day of Electronic Warfare Troops in Ukraine, which will be celebrated annually on September 12. This Decree comes into force from the date of its publication," the text of the document says.

Zelenskyy thanked the military for completing the tasks of neutralizing air targets that the enemy launches over Ukraine.

"Today is the day of people who work invisibly but very professionally to protect Ukraine. Electronic warfare soldiers neutralize enemy drones and missiles, cover positions, maintain communication between units, and help our soldiers stay safe. Thank you to each and every one of you for this extremely important work," he said on Telegram.