Invaders advance in Dnipropetrovsk region without capturing a single village - DeepState

The DeepState OSINT project has reported the advance of Russian occupiers in the area of ​​four villages in Dnipropetrovsk region near the administrative border with the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, while there is no talk of the enemy fully occupying these populated areas.

"The enemy has advanced near Novoselivka, Maliivka, Ternove and Berezove," the project's Telegram channel reported on Friday.

The project map shows an increase in the area of ​​enemy control in this area by 14.83 sq km, and the "gray zone" of uncertain control by 1.59 sq km.

No changes are noted on other sections of the front.

As reported, last week and the week before last, the area of ​​Russian occupation grew by an average of 10.7 sq. km per day, which was 1.5 times less than in mid-August. At the same time, in the first four days of this week, the occupiers increased the area of ​​their control by only 5.73 sq km, the "gray zone" decreased by the same amount. It was possible to note a decrease in the enemy's advance rate by almost an order of magnitude.