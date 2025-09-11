Net emigration of Ukrainians meets NBU forecasts despite permission for young men aged 18-22 to leave

Net emigration of Ukrainians abroad in 2025 currently amounts to slightly more than 100,000 people, which is almost half the forecast of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) of 200,000 people, said Serhiy Nikolaychuk, First Deputy Governor of the National Bank.

"In our July forecast, we assumed a net emigration abroad of about 200,000 Ukrainians this year. According to the latest available data, it amounts to slightly more than 100,000 people. So, at the moment, we are completely following our forecast," he said during a briefing on Thursday.

As NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy added, the National Bank is closely monitoring the impact of the permission for men aged 18-22 to leave, approved in late August, but it is premature to assess the macroeconomic consequences of this decision at this time.

"We do not give it (the decision) appropriate assessments, but, of course, if this impact is material, we will take it into account in our forecasts," he added.

As reported, on August 26, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had updated the procedure for crossing the state border: men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross the border without hindrance during martial law.