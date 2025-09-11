Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:54 11.09.2025

Szijjarto accuses Kyiv of deteriorating relations between Ukraine and Hungary

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/szijjarto.peter.official

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka discussed the rights of national minorities with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

"I can say with a clear conscience that Kyiv bears full responsibility for the fact that relations between Hungary and Ukraine have deteriorated so much over the past 10 years. Unfortunately, it cannot be ruled out that there will be an even greater deterioration, but one thing remains unchanged and certain: we are interested in having good relations with all neighboring countries, including Ukraine," Szijjártó wrote on Facebook.

He said it was not Hungary that "took away the rights of the Ukrainian minority," "threatened Ukraine's energy security," and "wants to drag Ukrainians into war."

"Hungarian-Ukrainian relations are very complicated, and I sincerely hope that in the next ten years they will be better than in the last ten. We are ready for this, but we must also clearly understand that this depends solely on Kyiv and Ukraine," the minister summed up.

