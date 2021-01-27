Szijjarto arrives on working visit in Kyiv

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that he would discuss with Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, who is on a working visit to Ukraine, how to develop trust in relations between Ukraine and Hungary, move forward in the spirit of mutual respect and good neighborliness.

