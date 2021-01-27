Facts

11:51 27.01.2021

Szijjarto arrives on working visit in Kyiv

1 min read
Szijjarto arrives on working visit in Kyiv

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that he would discuss with Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, who is on a working visit to Ukraine, how to develop trust in relations between Ukraine and Hungary, move forward in the spirit of mutual respect and good neighborliness.

"I am glad to welcome Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto during his visit to Ukraine at my invitation. Let's talk frankly about how to develop trust in relations between Ukraine and Hungary, move forward in a spirit of mutual respect and good neighborliness," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tags: #szijjarto
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

Rada proposed to allow Ukrainians to have dual citizenship – bill

Two more criminal cases opened in Ukraine against Biden and Poroshenko two days after inauguration in U.S. - lawyer

LATEST

Ukraine, Canada establish working group on mobility issues

Navalny's apartment in Moscow being searched - associates

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

Hungary donates 50 ventilators to Ukraine – Szijjarto

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny to give press conference in Brussels

Lazebna advocates unification of social services, medical reform in Ukraine

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

Ukraine should raise issue of involving United States in 'Normandy format' – U.S. expert

Digital Transformation Ministry develops bill prohibiting govt agencies from demanding paper documents

Hungary to continue rehabilitation of Armed Forces servicemen

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD