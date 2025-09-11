Poland drone launch may aim to block Ukrainian air defense deliveries – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he believes that by launching drones into Polish airspace, Russia wanted to see what Ukraine's partners were ready for.

"I think that first of all, Russia wanted to see what would happen, what its partners were ready for. What NATO is ready for politically...they looked at what they are ready for physically," he said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv.

According to the president, the Russians could also have launched drones into Polish territory so that partners would not transfer air defense systems to Ukraine in the winter.

"In my opinion, they could also have done this so that partners would not give air defense systems to Ukraine," he said.