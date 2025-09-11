Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:47 11.09.2025

UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

2 min read
UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

The United Kingdom will produce and jointly develop the most advanced military equipment with Ukrainian industry under a groundbreaking agreement on the exchange of the latest technologies, which will contribute to the creation of jobs in the United Kingdom and the strengthening of the national security of both the UK and Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence reported.

"Through this groundbreaking industrial partnership with Ukraine, and our new Defence Industrial Strategy, we are revving up our world-leading defence industry. We will innovate at a wartime pace, support UK and Ukrainian security, and boost jobs here in Britain," the country's Defence Secretary, John Healy, is quoted as saying in a statement on the UK government website.

The first joint project is reportedly a new advanced air defence interceptor drone called Project OCTOPUS, which will be mass-produced in the UK with the aim of producing thousands of units per month for delivery to Ukraine. The project will be unveiled on Thursday at the DSEI International Arms Exhibition and Fair in London.

"The drone developed under Project OCTOPUS was designed by Ukraine with support from UK scientists and technicians and has already proved successful on the battlefield, proving highly effective against the Shahed one-way attack drone variants used by Russia – despite costing less than 10% to produce than the drones they are designed to intercept," the report notes.

Tags: #ukraine #uk #uavs

MORE ABOUT

12:51 11.09.2025
Polish drone strike tests NATO, aims to distract from Russian war crimes - Shmyhal

Polish drone strike tests NATO, aims to distract from Russian war crimes - Shmyhal

11:03 11.09.2025
Finnish president arrives in Ukraine

Finnish president arrives in Ukraine

09:35 11.09.2025
Defense Forces shoot down 62 enemy UAVs

Defense Forces shoot down 62 enemy UAVs

10:39 10.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

09:49 10.09.2025
Russia must feel that this war cannot be expanded – Zelenskyy

Russia must feel that this war cannot be expanded – Zelenskyy

16:22 09.09.2025
EU rapporteur demands Ukraine lift opposition sanctions to clear path for membership

EU rapporteur demands Ukraine lift opposition sanctions to clear path for membership

18:15 08.09.2025
Ukraine, European Commission start screening for latest negotiation Cluster

Ukraine, European Commission start screening for latest negotiation Cluster

09:14 08.09.2025
AFU neutralizes 112 of 142 enemy UAVs, hits in 7 locations

AFU neutralizes 112 of 142 enemy UAVs, hits in 7 locations

11:27 06.09.2025
Consultations between govts of Ukraine and Slovakia to be held in near future

Consultations between govts of Ukraine and Slovakia to be held in near future

11:06 05.09.2025
In Ukraine, seven missiles, 35 strike UAVs hit 10 locations

In Ukraine, seven missiles, 35 strike UAVs hit 10 locations

HOT NEWS

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

LATEST

Kellogg arrives in Kyiv - media

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

URCS opens vocational college

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Poland drone launch may aim to block Ukrainian air defense deliveries – Zelenskyy

Third of Ukrainian teens anxious during study, need psychological support - survey

Lublin Triangle calls for coordinated response to Russian drone incursion

AD
AD