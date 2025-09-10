Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:08 10.09.2025

Sybiha: Russian aggression already affects almost all neighbors, hushing up won't work now

1 min read


Russian aggression has already affected almost all of Ukraine's neighbors; Russia is testing and provoking countries, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"This is in the шnterests of our neighbors, whose airspace was violated by Russian facilities. Along our perimeter, this has already affected practically all of our neighbors," he said, speaking to journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The minister noted that the overwhelming majority of neighbors have corresponding systems that can shoot down air targets over Ukrainian territory.

"Keeping silent won't work now. And I can tell you clearly that the policy of weakness, appeasement of the aggressor only encourages him," said Sybiha.

He separately noted that the drone intrusion into Polish airspace is "a violation of the airspace of a NATO country, this is a test."

"Russia is testing, it is provoking. The firmness of the reaction is the only thing that can stop the Russian aggressor," the minister said.

