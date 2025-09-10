DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

The State Service of Ukraine on Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience (DESS) has asked the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal to terminate the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), which is recognized as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), and to transfer its property, funds and other assets, except for cult assets, to the state.

According to the decision of September 3, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal accepted the statement of claim for consideration and opened proceedings in the case on the administrative claim of the State Policy Committee against the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

In particular, DESS asks the court to: terminate the religious organization Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC as a result of liquidation; transfer the property, funds and other assets owned by this religious organization, except for cult assets, to the state.

The hearing of the case is scheduled for 11:40 on September 30 in the premises of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal (courtroom No. 6) at the address: Kyiv, Knyaziv Ostrozkyh St., 8, building 30.

As reported, in August 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Sphere of Activities of Religious Organizations", which prohibits the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the ROC in Ukraine.

On May 9, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for conducting a study on the issue of the presence of signs of affiliation of a religious organization with a foreign religious organization, the activities of which are prohibited in Ukraine, as well as the procedure for considering the issue of confirming the facts of using a religious organization to propagate the ideology of the "Russian world."

The UOC (MP) appealed in court the government's resolution on approving the procedure for conducting a study on the issue of the presence of signs of affiliation of a religious organization with a foreign religious organization, the activities of which are prohibited in Ukraine.

On May 20, the State Committee for National Policy began an investigation into the presence of signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with a banned foreign religious organization.

On July 9, the State Committee for National Policy announced that it had discovered signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), whose activities are banned in Ukraine.

On July 17, the State Committee for National Policy issued an order to the UOC (MP) to eliminate violations of the legislation on freedom of conscience and religious organizations by August 18, and also approved a list of religious organizations that are part of the structure or are related to the UOC (MP).

Later, the UOC (MP) sent a letter to the State Committee for National Policy explaining its position on the status of the Church, and also stated that the order is an interference in the internal life of the church and cannot be executed.

On August 20, the head of the State Committee for Public Policy Viktor Yelensky stated that if the UOC (MP) does not comply with the order, it will be recognized as affiliated with the ROC and a lawsuit will be filed to terminate it.

On August 27, the State Committee for Public Policy recognized the UOC (MP) as affiliated with the ROC. According to the law "On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Sphere of Activities of Religious Organizations", the UOC (MP) will lose its right to use state and municipal property in 60 days ahead of schedule.

On August 29, the State Committee for Public Policy filed a lawsuit to terminate the activities of the UOC (MP), which has been recognized as affiliated with the ROC.