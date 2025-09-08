Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:42 08.09.2025

DeepState data: Invaders' advance stabilizes last week, but 'gray zone' expands significantly

Russian invaders increased the area of ​​control over Ukrainian territory by 64.12 square kilometers over the past week from Monday, September 1, to the evening of Sunday, September 7, according to maps from the OSINT project DeepState.

In particular, in Zaporizhia region in Orikhiv district, in the west of Donetsk and in neighboring communities of Dnipropetrovsk region, control was lost over 22.59 square kilometers of territory over the past week, in the east of Kharkiv and in the north of Donetsk, in particular, in Kupiansk and Lyman directions by 40.32 square kilometers, in Sumy region over 7.02 square kilometers, while between the cities of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, the occupiers lost permanent control over 5.81 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

The "gray zone" of uncertain control in the Orekhov region increased by 13.66 square kilometers, in the area of ​​the confluence of the administrative borders of Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions by 1.75 square kilometers, between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka – by 40.84 square kilometers, in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar and Siversk in the east of Donetsk region, where the area of ​​enemy control did not increase, by 18.34 square kilometers, in the east of Kharkiv and in the north of Donetsk regions – by 14.06 square kilometers. In total, the area of ​​the "gray zone" increased by 88.65 square kilometers in a week.

Liberated at the end of the week before last, the village of Myrne west of Kupiansk (7.8 square kilometers) has again passed into the "gray zone", while at the end of last week the village of Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region (1.7 square kilometers) was liberated.

Thus, on average last week the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by an average of 10.71 square kilometers per day, and the "gray zone" expanded by 14.78 square kilometers per day.

