21:04 03.09.2025

Half of clashes since day start take place in Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

Fifty-eight combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the current day as of 16:00 on all fronts of the Russian war, half of which were in just one Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region, according to operational information on the Russian invasion on the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday.

"In Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 29 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Novo-Ekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Orekhove and in the direction of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Myrnohrad, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvereve. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 23 attacks," the report says.

In Lyman direction in Donetsk region, the invading army attacked eight times, in other directions - from two to four. In Huliai-Pole and Orikhov directions in Zaporizhia region, no offensive actions of the enemy have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

As the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Tuesday, the Russian military command has redeployed some of the best marine and airborne forces of the occupiers from the northern Sumy region and Kherson direction to Donetsk region, which indicates the desire of the occupiers to concentrate on capturing the rest of Donetsk region in the fall of 2025, in particular in the areas of the cities of Dobropillia, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.

