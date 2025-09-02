Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:44 02.09.2025

Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with all representatives involved in preparing security guarantees for Ukraine and coordinating steps with partners. As a result, the basis for further contacts with participants of the Coalition of the Willing regarding the fulfillment of security guarantees was agreed upon.

"The teams of the Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the military - the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff - the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council - are all actively working so that this year, next year, and in the long term - despite any Russian madness - Ukraine has sufficient protection. And this will definitely happen. Today, we agreed on the basis for further contacts with the participants of the Coalition of the Willing on the real fulfillment of security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

Tags: #security_guarantees #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

16:02 02.09.2025
Erdogan: Putin, Zelenskyy ‘not yet ready’ for personal meeting – media

Erdogan: Putin, Zelenskyy ‘not yet ready’ for personal meeting – media

14:53 02.09.2025
Rutte says focus on Zelenskyy-Putin meeting and security guarantees

Rutte says focus on Zelenskyy-Putin meeting and security guarantees

09:32 02.09.2025
Zelenskyy: We’ll discuss prepared provisions of security guarantees at Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thurs

Zelenskyy: We’ll discuss prepared provisions of security guarantees at Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thurs

14:16 01.09.2025
Zelenskyy may meet with leaders in Paris on Thursday - media

Zelenskyy may meet with leaders in Paris on Thursday - media

14:01 01.09.2025
Zelenskyy visits new elementary school in Brovary

Zelenskyy visits new elementary school in Brovary

09:42 01.09.2025
Suspect in Parubiy murder questioned – Zelenskyy

Suspect in Parubiy murder questioned – Zelenskyy

09:38 01.09.2025
Von der Leyen says Europe developing precise plans for sending troops to Ukraine – media

Von der Leyen says Europe developing precise plans for sending troops to Ukraine – media

15:43 29.08.2025
Ukraine to organize European track on security guarantees next week – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to organize European track on security guarantees next week – Zelenskyy

15:34 29.08.2025
Block on security guarantees in form of weapons for army to consist of three tracks – Zelenskyy

Block on security guarantees in form of weapons for army to consist of three tracks – Zelenskyy

21:05 28.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Türkiye ready to join security guarantees, particularly in Black Sea, studying how to do this

Zelenskyy: Türkiye ready to join security guarantees, particularly in Black Sea, studying how to do this

HOT NEWS

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

State Service on Ethnic Policy files lawsuit to terminate activities of UOC (MP) affiliated with ROC

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

LATEST

Slovak Prime Minister after meeting with Putin declares readiness to convey ‘several messages’ to Zelenskyy

Sikorski, Rubio discuss joint actions for lasting, just end to war in Ukraine in Miami

Rescuers from Ukraine at re-certification in Gdansk to confirm their readiness to participate in large-scale intl events

Ukraine’s Air Force: Defense Forces neutralizes 48 enemy UAVs from 8:00 to 16:00, enemy attack continues

Son of suspect in murder of Parubiy fought in 93rd brigade, died in Bakhmut – media

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

CCD: Putin prepares information alibi, lies about attacks on Ukrainian energy

Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

State Service on Ethnic Policy files lawsuit to terminate activities of UOC (MP) affiliated with ROC

AD
AD