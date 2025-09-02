Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with all representatives involved in preparing security guarantees for Ukraine and coordinating steps with partners. As a result, the basis for further contacts with participants of the Coalition of the Willing regarding the fulfillment of security guarantees was agreed upon.

"The teams of the Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the military - the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff - the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council - are all actively working so that this year, next year, and in the long term - despite any Russian madness - Ukraine has sufficient protection. And this will definitely happen. Today, we agreed on the basis for further contacts with the participants of the Coalition of the Willing on the real fulfillment of security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.