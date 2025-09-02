USA, EU to be able to jointly guarantee Ukraine's security in event of positive outcome of peace talks – Lithuanian President

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda emphasizes the extreme importance of US participation in guaranteeing Ukraine's security after a peace agreement is reached.

At a press conference with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in Helsinki on Tuesday, Nauseda noted Lithuania's participation in the Coalition of the Willing, confirming its readiness to provide the necessary military capabilities after a peace agreement is reached.

"I believe that the participation of our largest ally, the United States, is also extremely important. And it is very important that the United States provides support. I believe that together with our European partners we will be able to guarantee peace in the event of a positive outcome of peace talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," he said.

At the same time, Nauseda stressed that Russia's behavior shows that it "does not want any peace," and therefore peace can only be achieved through force.

The Lithuanian leader once again emphasized the need for the early adoption of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia and the promotion of Ukraine's accession to the EU by 2030.