Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:13 02.09.2025

Another group of children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories – Yermak

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, another group of Ukrainian children and young people aged 3 to 18 returned from the temporarily occupied territories and the territory of the Russian Federation, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"For years they lived under pressure and fear. The occupiers forced them to attend Russian schools, threatened and humiliated their parents. Among those rescued is a mother with two sons, who were deported to Russia and had their Ukrainian documents taken away. The family was left without basic living conditions - money, clothes, food. They tried to return home on their own twice, and only on the third attempt and thanks to the help of the initiative's partners did they manage to escape," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, among the returned is a child with disabilities, who was forced to live in the occupied territory for years without proper treatment and necessary medicines.

"Today she is with her mother, safe and under the care of Ukrainian doctors," Yermak noted.

He thanked the team of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine and all international partners for their assistance in rescuing the children.

"We will continue to do everything to ensure that every Ukrainian child returns home," he stressed.

