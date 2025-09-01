Suspect in Parubiy murder was instructed, accomplices unknown – Nebytov

Law enforcement officers currently have no information about the accomplices of the suspect in the murder of the MP from the European Solidarity faction Andriy Parubiy, but there is information that this man was instructed, and the crime was preceded by careful preparation.

"A local resident, lived here in Lviv and had certain circumstances under which he committed this murder," said Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Andriy Nebytov at a briefing on Monday in Lviv, clarifying information about the suspect in the murder of Parubiy.

He said the suspect did not have a permanent place of work. "He worked part-time," he added.

Answering the question of why the suspect ended up in the Khmelnytsky region, where he was detained, Nebytov said: "We do not exclude that the person intended to further illegally leave our country."

"We need to work out a lot of details that are very important to us," said the deputy head of the National Police, explaining why law enforcement officers are providing only limited information.

Responding to whether law enforcement officers have any information about the suspect's accomplices, Nebytov said: "We are saying that there are currently no accomplices."

At the same time, the deputy head of the National Police emphasized that the Russian trail of the murder remains the priority version.

"This crime was not spontaneous. It was carefully prepared. We believe that it was more than one month - preparation for both the approach and departure of the criminal. Therefore, we believe that there is some information about the persons who instructed the specified person," Nebytov said.