Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:24 01.09.2025

Suspect in Parubiy murder was instructed, accomplices unknown – Nebytov

2 min read
Suspect in Parubiy murder was instructed, accomplices unknown – Nebytov

Law enforcement officers currently have no information about the accomplices of the suspect in the murder of the MP from the European Solidarity faction Andriy Parubiy, but there is information that this man was instructed, and the crime was preceded by careful preparation.

"A local resident, lived here in Lviv and had certain circumstances under which he committed this murder," said Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Andriy Nebytov at a briefing on Monday in Lviv, clarifying information about the suspect in the murder of Parubiy.

He said the suspect did not have a permanent place of work. "He worked part-time," he added.

Answering the question of why the suspect ended up in the Khmelnytsky region, where he was detained, Nebytov said: "We do not exclude that the person intended to further illegally leave our country."

"We need to work out a lot of details that are very important to us," said the deputy head of the National Police, explaining why law enforcement officers are providing only limited information.

Responding to whether law enforcement officers have any information about the suspect's accomplices, Nebytov said: "We are saying that there are currently no accomplices."

At the same time, the deputy head of the National Police emphasized that the Russian trail of the murder remains the priority version.

"This crime was not spontaneous. It was carefully prepared. We believe that it was more than one month - preparation for both the approach and departure of the criminal. Therefore, we believe that there is some information about the persons who instructed the specified person," Nebytov said.

Tags: #national_police #murder #andriy_nebytov #parubiy

MORE ABOUT

14:10 01.09.2025
We have collected enough evidence - Nebytov on Parubiy murder suspect skepticism

We have collected enough evidence - Nebytov on Parubiy murder suspect skepticism

13:39 01.09.2025
Lviv SBU chief confirms working 'Russian trace' version in Parubiy murder

Lviv SBU chief confirms working 'Russian trace' version in Parubiy murder

13:04 01.09.2025
Prosecutors asking curt for unconditional arrest of suspect in Parubiy's murder

Prosecutors asking curt for unconditional arrest of suspect in Parubiy's murder

12:44 01.09.2025
Police studying Parubiy murder motives, including possible Russian involvment – dpty National Police chief

Police studying Parubiy murder motives, including possible Russian involvment – dpty National Police chief

11:53 01.09.2025
Detained Lviv resident charged with murder of Parubiy - PGO

Detained Lviv resident charged with murder of Parubiy - PGO

11:07 01.09.2025
Russians blackmailed Parubiy murder suspect with info about missing son in war – media

Russians blackmailed Parubiy murder suspect with info about missing son in war – media

09:58 01.09.2025
Russian trace in Parubiy assassination evident – National Police chief

Russian trace in Parubiy assassination evident – National Police chief

09:51 01.09.2025
Alleged Parubiy murderer detained in Khmelnytsky region - Interior Minister

Alleged Parubiy murderer detained in Khmelnytsky region - Interior Minister

09:42 01.09.2025
Suspect in Parubiy murder questioned – Zelenskyy

Suspect in Parubiy murder questioned – Zelenskyy

17:57 31.08.2025
On Monday, friends and colleagues will honour the memory of Andriy Parubiy on Maidan Square in Kyiv

On Monday, friends and colleagues will honour the memory of Andriy Parubiy on Maidan Square in Kyiv

HOT NEWS

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

Occupiers seize Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region near Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk borders – DeepState

Police studying Parubiy murder motives, including possible Russian involvment – dpty National Police chief

LATEST

Defense forces liberate village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region

Demining units of Defense Ministry demine 5,700 hectares of agricultural land in Aug

SBU reports suspicion against Kadyrov for ordering use of Ukrainian POWs as ‘human shield’

Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

Zelenskyy: presentation of AI assistant Diia.AI takes place

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Defense forces prevent enemy breakthrough in Myrnohrad – DeepState

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

$2 bln already been accumulated in PURL program – Zelenskyy

AD
AD